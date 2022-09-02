Ho is the preferred destination for investors - Ho MCE

Regional News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The Ho Municipal Assembly, heart of the Volta region has begun a two-week-long trade fair dubbed HoExpo 2022.



The Expo, which started on Tuesday, August 29 is expected to end on Saturday, September 11 2022, and is on the theme "Leveraging on Agri-technology and Agribusiness to promote growth and Development".



Speaking at the official launch of the fair on Thursday, September 1, 2022, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine Komla Bosson said the Expo is aimed to eradicate poverty and economically empower people in the area and asked stakeholders to "Join forces and defeat our common enemy of poverty, lack of jobs, disease, and ensure we access the good things of life"



He added that "the Ho Expo has come to stay, and would be used as a launch-pad to accelerate the socio-economic development of our people and the Volta Region at large".



Divine Bosson said the Ho Municipality is ready to welcome every potential investor and as well as will create a serene working environment for businessmen and women, adding that "We're positioned to be the preferred destination for capital deployment".



He said his agenda is to see the development of Ho devoid of partisan politics



"We must not allow political partisanship to divide our ranks," he added.



Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi commended the authorities of Ho, specifically the Assembly led by the MCE for initiating the Expo.



Speaking on the theme for the Expo, she said "The overall theme is befitting not only for Ho and Volta, not only for Ghana, but it also speaks to current social and economic realities of our African continent. The theme is befitting because the Volta region has what it takes to become a tourism hub of Ghana and the city of Ho has the soul and the spirit to drive it".



The High Commissioner, therefore, advised the people of Ho, particularly the youth to "I encourage, I take that back, in fact, I challenge the youth of Ho, to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities in intra-African - tourism. This is critical because, as much as the AfCFTA is about movement of goods and services, in essence, it is equally about the movement of African people".



Also speaking at the event on behalf of the Tourism industry, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Development Company, Akorfa Dokosi mentioned that "Volta region and Ho for that matter is well poised with natural resources and with the necessary infrastructure and support will become a very strategic and important hub in this nation".



Dela Gadzanku, President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Eastern and Volta in his speech at the ceremony urged the leadership of the capital to work together for the development of the area devoid of political differences.



Speaking on behalf of the Volta Regional Minister, District Chief Executive for Adaklu, Juliana Kpedekpo said the region has a great potential in Agriculture and that must be explored.



The Expo has more than two hundred patrons patronizing on daily basis with over a hundred exhibitors from various sectors including, Agriculture, ICT and Technology, Food and Drinks, TVET, and including producers of indigenous products such as local beverages, beads, cloths, detergents, and footwear.