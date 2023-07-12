Ho floods: Ensure fairness in demolition of properties in waterways – NDC

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Volta Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. James Gunu, is urging the Ho Municipal Assembly to ensure fairness in the ongoing demolition exercise to clear houses built on waterways in the Ho municipality.



Mr Gunu, who was part of a tour by Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ho Central Constituency to some affected areas in Saturday's flood said disaster does not know any political party colours hence the need not discriminate in the exercise.



“People building on waterways is one of the causes of the flood in Ho and so if the assembly wants to demolish structures on waterways, it should be done with the support of every citizen,” he argued.



A situation where the Assembly demolishes some and leaves others will not help because disaster does not know any political colours,” he stressed.



He said the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Volta Regional Office is one of the houses on waterways and the Assembly must show leadership in demolishing it first before others as a show of good example to others.