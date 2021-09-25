Ho court adjourns case involving leader of Western Togoland movement

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

A circuit court in Ho has adjourned the case involving the 80-year leader of the Western , Charles Kormi Kudjordjie (Papavi) in which he is in court after he was granted bail upon arrest by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).





He was arrested after months of surveillance on him after he declared Volta Region as an independent Western Togoland state on November 16, 2019, at a public event in Ho.



After the public declaration, some of his supporters were later arrested and arraigned, while an arrest warrant was placed on him.



A circuit court clerk on Friday did not call the case, but rather announced 22 October as when the court will sit despite an early advertised date of Friday 24 September, 2021.



Papavi told journalists after he court adjournment that “I am in high spirit, I am very confident of my case, I am very sure what I am saying is true.”