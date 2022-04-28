Ho Teaching Hospital organises successful breakfast meeting ahead of fundraising gala night

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ho Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, April 26 successfully organized the press launch and fundraising Breakfast Meeting for the cardiothoracic centre.



The event was organized by Impact Concept and Solutions (ICS Africa) an event engineering company.



The event which was attended by dignitaries countrywide including John Tampouri, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in the Volta region is a sequel to events targeted at raising $3.2 million for the centre in the Volta Region.



Stakeholders in attendance were enlightened and exposed to the goals of the project ahead of the upcoming fundraising gala in June. After several engagements, patrons pledged more than $10,000 in cash and $30,000 worth of medical equipment.



All funds will be invested in purchasing cardiothoracic equipment and setting up the different units needed for the execution of life-changing surgical procedures.



Launched in June last year, activities intended to create awareness of the project included a press launch in Ho, a health walk and town activation, the Asogli Tennis Tournament was dedicated to the cardio centre project and a visit to the first lady, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo.



The Ho Teaching Hospital remains one of the leading centres for healthcare delivery in Ghana. The fifth teaching hospital in the country, it was re-commissioned by the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu as a Teaching Hospital on April 29, 2019, after the Hospital, went through a rigorous accreditation process by all the Health Professional Regulatory Bodies and the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority.



About the Cardio Center



The Cardiothoracic Centre of the Ho Teaching Hospital which mainly operates on OPD basis started clinical consultation and cardiothoracic diagnostic services to adult and pediatric patients on May 24, 2019, when construction and furnishings for three OPD consulting rooms were completed.



The Center is not yet equipped with awards for in-patient service. The staff regularly assists with in-patient management at the pediatric and neonatal units of the hospital, as well as the emergency and medical departments.



The OPD runs specialist consultations on Fridays while investigations in the form of electrocardiographs and echo-cardiograms are performed daily and on an emergency basis throughout the week.



OPD attendance has grown over the period from 348 in 2019 to 2,639 by the end of the first quarter of 2022.



All surgical cases are referred to the National Cardiothoracic Center in Korle-Bu due to the lack of surgical space and equipment.