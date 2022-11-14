Ho: NDC will disintegrate if we lose 2024 elections – Doe Adjaho

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will disintegrate if the party fails to win the 2024 general elections.



Doe Adjaho (Rtd) who was addressing delegates and party folks at the Volta Regional Delegates Conference held in Ho, Saturday called on members of the NDC not to be complacent going into the 2024 elections while urging them to sacrifice for the party to be able to achieve another electoral success in 2024.



The former Ave-Avonor MP believes that the party in recent times has lost focus and is on a trajectory of deviating from its values and principles.



He said, “Let’s us go back to the principles that brought this party into being; principles of probity and accountability, probity of integrity and I can assure you, when we go back, we would defeat NPP anyday, anytime.”



“But when we also want to play their game, they will beat us because they’re better at monitization than us, they are better at making money because they are property owning democracy and we are not, we are social democrats -where we put the people at the center of whatever we do. So colleagues, I beg you, we have to win the 2024 elections otherwise NDC will be disintegrated, let’s sacrifice for this party for once,” the former legislator added.



Mr. Adjaho further warned that the current economic crisis in the country may not be enough to win the 2024 election for the NDC and charged the party to come out of its reorganisation exercise united and focused.



“The statement is that we should not be complacent as a party. The mid-term elections in the United States have taught us that hardship alone, inflation and the economy cannot win an election; so let us not be complacent.”



“Hardship is a factor, and cost of living is a factor, but it is not sufficient. We have to work hard, we have to be united and present a united front in this region and in the party,” Doe Adjaho urged.



Saturday’s Volta Regional Conference of the NDC was chaired by a former Ambassador and former MP for Keta, H. E Dan Abodakpui who was flanked by other stalwarts of the party from the region.