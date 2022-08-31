Ho Customs officer transferred after failing to account for GH¢1.4m collected revenue – Auditor General finds

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

The Auditor General’s report for the year 2021, has revealed that a total amount of GH¢1,452,207.00 collected as tax revenue by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority is unaccounted for.



According to the report, the amount covered tax collected at the Batume Junction Station of the Customs Division at Ho between January and June 2021.



The report noted that the collection officer, Emmanuel Antwi-Agyei who was not able to account for the revenues collected was transferred to the Ho Tax Office after the management of GRA carried an investigation into the matter.



“We noted from our review of the records of Batume Junction Station that Tax revenue totalling GH¢1,452,206.56, collected between January and June 2021 by Emmanuel Antwi-Agyei had not been accounted for.



“We also noted that an investigation was carried out by management and the Accounts Officer was transferred to the Ho Tax office,” the report said.



The A-G’s office in its recommendation tasked the Sector Commander of Customs to recover the amount from Mr Antwi-Agyei and see to his sanctioning.



“We recommended that the Sector Commander should immediately recover the amount of GH¢1,452,206.56 from Emmanuel Antwi-Agyei and be sanctioned, failing which the Sector Commander and Regional Accountant should be held liable,” the A-G’s report stated.



As cited by the Attorney General, the failure of Antwi-Agyei to account for the collected revenue contravened Regulation 50 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) which states that “all public monies collected shall be paid in gross into the Public Funds Accounts and a disbursement shall not be made from the monies collected except as provided by an enactment.”



