History will be a better judge of our efforts - 'Proud' Freddie Blay on exiting office

NPP readies for National Delegates Conference



Event scheduled for June 16 - 18 at Accra Sports Stadium



Freddie Blay leaving office after seven years



Two presidential election victories in a space of seven years is quite an achievement for the leader of one of the largest political parties in the country.



Such is the feat chalked by Freddie Blay, the outgoing National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Blay will be replaced by the weekend - if all things being equal - and he is well aware of the highs and lows of his tenure but he prefers history to be the judge of his reign.



“I appreciate the way people have interacted with me. Some have supported me and of course, others have criticised me to make me look better and sometimes a little bad.



“Definitely, I would be proud to be referred to as former chairman. History will be a better judge of what we have been able to do,” he is quoted to have said in an interview with Citi FM.



Blay served as National Chairman from 2015 to date. Incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won two elections within that period.



Persons lined up to replace Blay include Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi, Stephen Asamoah Boateng and Stephen Ntim, with the latter widely tipped to be Blay's successor.



The National Delegates Conference taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium is the final leg of the NPP's internal elections.



The process is expected to culminate in the election of a flagbearer to lead the NPP into the 2024 presidential elections.



