'History-maker' Kwasi Kwarteng will rise again because he can – Gabby

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has expressed optimism that Kwasi Kwarteng, the dismissed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer will rise again.



The British-born politician of Ghanaian parentage was on Friday, October 14, relieved from his post by the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.



The BBC confirmed the news and stated that the decision was taken following fallouts from his mini-budget which sparked financial turmoil in the markets and caused a revolt among Conservative MPs in the UK.



Reacting to the news, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko tweeted: "He made history as UK’s first black finance minister. Little did we know that he was also to make history as the shortest on the job. Iain Macleod who lasted 30 days died on the job as chancellor of the Exchequer on 20 June 1970. Kwasi Kwarteng will rise again because he is able."



Gabby is a known admirer of Kwarteng, having projected months back that the latter will one day rise to become the Prime Minister of the UK.



Kwarteng's era as Chancellor of the Exchequer lasted six weeks.



His appointment came at a time the country was facing a high cost of living, and public sector layoffs, among others.



Kwasi Kwarteng after his appointment became the first black person to hold the position.



He has since accepted the dismissal in a letter posted on Twitter. "You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," the first line of his letter to PM Truss read.



Kwasi Kwarteng, 47, took over as head of the British Treasury in September 2022, after new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, took over; with the responsibility of trying to pull the UK out of a serious cost-of-living crisis without plunging the public finances into the abyss.He took over from Nadhim Zahawi, an Iraqi-born Kurd, who himself succeeded Rishi Sunak, of Indian origin, and Sajid Javid, with Pakistani roots, embodying a more inclusive face of the Conservative party.His sack makes him the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.The shortest serving chancellor, Iain Macleod, according to the BBC, died of a heart attack 30 days after taking the job in 1970.Since 2019, the UK has had four chancellors, including Nadhim Zahawi who served the third shortest tenure with 63 days during a short-lived reshuffle under Boris Johnson, and Sajid Javid who served 204 days - the fourth shortest tenure on record.SARA/PEN