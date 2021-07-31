'Historic victory of NDC beckons in Assin North' - former MP assures

Politics of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, has assured the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of massive electoral victory for them in the Constituency.



In a release copied the Ghana News Agency, the MP urged his teeming supporters and sympathisers to remain resolute and determined as the confirmation of the Party's historic victory beckoned.



The assurance comes at the heels of a ruling by a Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday restraining him from holding himself as an MP.



The Court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, in the ruling, said the election of Mr Quayson was illegal, void and was in contravention of Article 94 (2) of the Constitution.



That he held allegiance to the Canadian Government as at the time he filed his nomination to contest the parliamentary seat for the 2020 general election.



Justice Boakye said Mr Quayson was not qualified to contest the election because his certificate of denouncing his allegiance was issued in November 2020 but filed his application in October 2020.



Mr Quayson, who was very certain of victory if there should be a fresh election, however, urged all his supporters not to be worried or be discouraged because "the confirmation of our historic victory beckons".



"Our massive victory in Assin North on December 7, 2020 was a pure and legitimate one handed over to us by the discerning people of Assin North and we shall resist every attempt to subvert the true will of the people,” he said.



"The momentary travesty shall rather make us emerge stronger. Victory from the masses is far superior to the dark machinations of an elite few."



He urged all to take heart and be of good cheer as the victory of the part and all true democrats shall not be stolen.



Mr Quayson said the solidarity from the rank and file of the NDC and the public as a whole had renewed his confidence in a brighter future for this country “regardless of intimidation and travesty of justice.”



It would be recalled that a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 6, 2021, applied for an interlocutory injunction to restrain Mr Quayson from being sworn-in or hold himself as MP.



He contended that the MP-elect was not eligible on the basis that at the time he (Quayson) filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada.



The Act, he argued, was against the express provision of Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 9(2) of the Representation of the People Act 1992 (PNDCL 284).



Among other reliefs, the applicant wanted the Cape Coast High Court to declare the nomination filed by Mr Quayson as “illegal, void and of no legal effect”.