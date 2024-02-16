Historic moment as Sunyani East MP acts as Speaker of Parliament

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliamentary proceedings on Friday, February 16, 2024, are taking place without the presence of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, or either of his two deputies.



According to a report by GhanaWeb’s parliamentary correspondent, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, in the absence of the leaders of the House, the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, read out Order 12 of the House, requesting that Members of Parliament nominate someone to sit in as the chairperson on the day.



She explained that following this, the Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, nominated the Sunyani East MP, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, to sit in that seat.



His nomination was seconded by the Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip.



It is unclear where the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; the First Deputy, Joseph Osei-Owusu; or Andrew Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker are.



This will be the first time any such thing has happened in the Parliament of Ghana since the days of the late former Speaker, Peter Ala Adjetey.



Meanwhile, parliament is supposed to be reconsidering the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before it, as the House makes progress in getting the controversial bill passed into law.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE