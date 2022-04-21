His lawyer said he has a mental problem – Victim of Lebanese sword attack

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Two engage in confrontation over parking space



Police act on viral video of man threatening to behead another



Police arrest Osman Brustani



On Thursday, April 14, 2022, a man suspected to be a Lebanese was put before an Accra Court for allegedly threatening to behead a Ghanaian with a sword.



Osman Brustani was arrested by the Ghana Police Service after a video of him wielding a sword and issuing threats to behead another person went viral on social media.



The victim of the incident, Yussif Iddrisu appeared as guest on the recent episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV where he explained the circumstance leading to the attack.



According to him, his attacker took offense following his request to have him park his car away from the front of his artifact shop and thus threatened to behead him with the sword.



Following his arrest and subsequent arraignment before court, Yussif told George Ayisi, the host of #SayItLoud that, lawyers of his attacker blamed his actions on a mental condition.



“All they (the judge) said is they have to remand him for a week. So now they have remanded him for a week, 22nd of this month he will be going back to court. Why? because his lawyer was pretending that he has a mental problem so they will take him to the hospital and check what is wrong with him and on 22nd we will go back to court to see what the judge will say,” the victim said.



