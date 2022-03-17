His hard work is obvious for all to see - Dep Majority Leader endorses Nana B’s National Organiser bid

Politics of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP to elect national elections



I have no doubt in my mind that he will serve well - Effutu MP on Nana B



Titus Glover and Eric Amoako Twum to challenge Nana B for NPP National Organiser position



The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has endorsed the candidature of Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, as the next National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In the view of the Deputy Majority Leader, Nana B has distinguished himself well as the Youth Organizer of the party and deserves to be the next National Organizer to replace Sammi Awuku.



Taking to his social media handle, the Effutu Member of Parliament acknowledged the sterling performance of Nana B and threw his weight behind his bid ahead of the other contenders, including Titus Glover and Eric Amoako Twum.



“Nana-B has done so well for the party. He has sacrificed his all for the party. His hard work is obvious for all to see. I have no doubt in my mind that he will serve well when he becomes the National Organiser of the party. God bless you Nana-B for your sacrifice,” Afenyo-Markin said in a Facebook post.



The New Patriotic Party is set to elect its national officers in July this year who will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



