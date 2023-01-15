His hair was like wool – Nigel Gaisie recounts first encounter with God

General News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has narrated his first encounter with God.



Nigel Gaisie claims to have had a face-to-face meeting with God before he became a full-time minister.



In a GTV interview, Nigel Gaisie gave what he deems to be a vivid description of what God looks like.



He also outlined the difference between a visit by God and visits by angels which he claims to be experiencing consistently.



“I have seen God. The first time, the Lord gave me my mandate I was lying down with one of my spiritual sons who is now in Canada. My bed shook and shook and I went into a deep sleep. An image appeared on the wall. The image was speaking to me and it was bubbling like many waters.



“I couldn’t see the eyes of the image because it radiates but I saw the forehead and her hair was like wool. It’s like an aged white man. I saw his feet and they looked like a lamb. It spoke to me. When he was about to leave, he told me ‘I am the Lord, I have called you to do my works'. When you see angels, it will be in the last state of you waking up before you see that this is an angel,” he said.



What does God look like



A number of verses in the Bible provide a description of what God Almighty looks like.



Revelation 1:14–16, describes God as “the hairs of his head were white, like white wool, like snow. His eyes were like a flame of fire. His feet were like burnished bronze, refined in a furnace, and his voice was like the roar of many waters. In his right hand he held seven stars, from his mouth came a sharp two-edged sword, and his face was like the sun shining in full strength.



