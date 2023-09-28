Hike in dialysis cost yet to be approved – Korle Bu

Health News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has clarified that this price adjustment of renal dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42. is yet to receive consideration and approval from the Ministry of Health and subsequent parliamentary endorsement.



In a statement, the hospital management acknowledged the concerns regarding the affordability of renal dialysis and assured the public that the revised fee would only be implemented after obtaining the necessary parliamentary approval.



They emphasised their understanding of the challenges faced by renal dialysis patients and expressed commitment to work with stakeholders and philanthropists to subsidise dialysis reagents and services, as they have been doing over the years.



Furthermore, KBTH commended First Sky Group for their significant contribution to the community by providing free dialysis treatment to over 200 patients annually for the past eight years. This initiative has notably improved the survival rate and quality of life for renal patients in the region.



Dialysis is a crucial and life-saving treatment for individuals with kidney failure, effectively removing waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys are unable to perform this function. However, the high cost associated with dialysis poses a considerable challenge, making it inaccessible for many people in Ghana.