Highways recommend 40 meters reinforced concrete bridge between Aiyinasi-Menzezor road

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), Mr. Seth Ofori Kommey has recommended a-40-meter concrete bridge over the Kpulake Kuma river on the Ayinase to Menzezor road in the Ellembelle District.



The recommendation follows the deplorable nature of a portion of the road adjacent the Kpulake Kuma River, which caved in during a recent downpour.



Mr.Kommey gave the recommendation when a team from the GHA, Ellembelle District Assembly, and the Member of Parliament(MP), Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah led a new team to visit the site to obtain first-hand information on the Ayinase to Menzezor road.



The Ayinase to Menzezor road last week Saturday caved in as a result of a downpour bringing social and economic activities to a halt.



He added that in the interim, a bailey bridge could be constructed over the river within three weeks to aid human and vehicular movement.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr.Kwasi Bonzo told newsmen that the Assembly would look for other alternatives immediately to minimize any inconveniences the situation might cost to commuters plying that stretch to Elubo and Half-Assini.



