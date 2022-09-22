Highlights of President Akufo-Addo’s address at the 77th UN General Assembly

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was at the United Nations General Assembly to address the 77th Session on the theme, “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”



Among the things that the president shared with the Assembly, he talked about the ways in which Ghana, like most countries, have been forced to their knees because of the multiplicity of global happenings.



He described these things as historic while proposing some practical ways the world can conquer all that it is faced with economically. GhanaWeb brings you a few of the highlights of the president’s 1,818-worded speech:



Economy



President Akufo-Addo spoke about the devastating effects of the Coronavirus on Ghana’s economy, bringing it to a “thundering halt as we cowered from a health pandemic from an unknown, malicious virus, coupled with a devastating global economic pandemic.”



Russia-Ukraine War



The president also described the after-effects of the unending war between Russia and Ukraine, on countries like Ghana.



In his words, “As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation. It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa. Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa.”



Energy



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also spoke about how diversified the world has become in tackling issues to do with energy.



He pointed out how, for instance, other nations of the world have had to revert to the use of coal.



“The problems we face are, indeed, many, and vary in level of importance, depending on where you are in the global order of things. Just last year, the focus was on energy transition. This year, it is about energy security, as Europe goes back to burning coal to replace Russian gas.



“Nevertheless, we do not have the luxury of being able to pick and choose which big problem to solve. None of them can wait; the economic turbulence requires urgent and immediate solution; the turmoil and insecurity in many parts of the world require urgent attention; and so does the need to tackle the problems posed by climate change.”



Terrorism and Return of Military Rule



President Akufo-Addo also spoke about the effects of the conflicts in the Sahel that have translated into terrorist attacks in West African nations.



He explained that this situation has also brought about instances where some countries have experienced military coup d’états.



“Mr President, a case in point is the destabilising conflict in the Sahel. It might look to many, today, as a local conflict which affects only the countries in that region. We, in Ghana, know differently, we have watched in horror as the unrest has moved from the Sahel, inexorably, to the West African coastal countries. All of Ghana’s neighbours have suffered terrorist attacks, and some have lost territorial space to the invading forces.



“Furthermore, the terrorist pressure has provided a pretext for the unhappy reappearance of military rule in three (3) of the fifteen (15) member ECOWAS Community, two (2) of whom have borne the brunt of the terrorist outrages in the Region – Mali and Burkina Faso. It is a development we are determined to reverse so that the ECOWAS space remains a democratic one.”



Kwame Nkrumah celebrated



The president took time to also celebrate the achievements of the country’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The day, September 21, 2022, would have marked the 113th birthday of the man who gave Ghana its independence and President Akufo-Addo recalled “the driving force of his political career, which was to contribute to the birth of a united Africa, i.e., a United States of Africa.”



Promoting Home-grown Foods



The president stressed the importance of the continent focusing on promoting internally-generated foods.



This, he said, is to ensure that food imports from outside Africa are significantly reduced. He referred to the Russia-Ukraine war as a perfect case for this to be done.



“Incidentally, 2022 is billed as Africa’s Year to take action on food and nutrition development goals. We see the current geopolitical crisis as an opportunity to rely less on food imports from outside the continent and use better our sixty per cent global share of arable lands to increase food production.



“We have seen the devastating impact of relying on Russia and Ukraine for seventy per cent of our wheat consumption. We have enough land, enough water, enough gas and enough manpower to produce enough fertiliser, food and energy for ourselves and for others.



“But, we also recognise that we cannot do it all by ourselves. Our message to the global investor community is, therefore, this: Africa is ready for business. Africa needs you and you need Africa. You need Africa because Africa is busily building the world’s largest single market of 1.3 billion people.”



He also described Africa as the new frontier for manufacturing, for technology, for food production.



AfCFTA and Industrialisation



Akufo-Addo called for support from investors so that Africa can achieve its “ambition to transform our food systems over the next decade, anchored in the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and the Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth,” which is in “line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”



You can read the full address below:



