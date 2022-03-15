High unemployment rate poses security threats in Ghana – Sinare

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Amb Alhaji Said Sinare, a National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged President Nana Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to address the country’s socio-economic crisis immediately.



He warned that the country’s current social and economic conditions might spark a major rebellion that may be more sever than the #kumi preko protests that occurred under the Jerry Rawlings administration led by now President Akufo-Addo.



H.E Alhaji Said raised his concerns over the country’s insecurity, High level of unemployment, economic hardship promising that the NDC’s next government would rebuild the country’s security infrastructure to better respond to threats and safeguard residents.



Alhaji Said Sinare told journalists in Kumasi on Saturday that the next NDC government would empower the youths and encourage them to deploy their creative energies for national development and growth.



According to him, it is a pity that foreign countries are unwilling to borrow Ghana money again as a result of what he calls the Akufo-Addo government’s reckless borrowing, resulting in government hungriness, as evidenced by their efforts to pass the E-levy despite Ghana’s abundant human and natural resources, which he claims the NPP administrations failed to utilize after boasting about them.



The outspoken politician and the celebrated philanthropist stated, “Our dear Ghana under President Nana Addo and his Bawumia-led NPP government is now confronted with a slew of problems and setbacks in the social, political, and economic spheres, resulting from a weakening economy, high unemployment, excessive borrowing, rising insecurity, the media brutality in most parts of the country, and corruption, all of which are threatening the progress made in our democratic development.”



