High turnout for recruitment into security services a cause for alarm – Peter Lanchene Toobu

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency and a retired Superintendent of Police, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has observed with concern how young men and women troop to apply for positions in the security service when they have no passion for the job.



He blamed this occurrence on the “pressure in the system” which has subsequently resulted in unemployment.



He told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “In recent times, there are no jobs. Years ago, young men and women were begged to apply for these roles. But today, because of the pressure everyone is applying and that is one danger. These people apply for police, immigration or the military not because they have passion for the job but because of the money they will make. And because of this, we have a lot of people in uniforms who are not supposed to be there. They are only earning a salary.”



He expressed concern that if this continues, then there will be so much incompetence in the security service.



Thousands of Ghanaian youth thronged the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Monday for screening and subsequent recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



According to the applicants, they arrived at the stadium as early as possible to avoid long queues and to get an early spot for the screening.



The Service has scheduled Monday to Wednesday as dates for the screening process across the country.



The long queue extended beyond the entrance of the stadium to the Lands Commission office near the cantonments Post Office.



The Service, on August 23, 2021, opened applications for Ghanaians to be enlisted into the service.