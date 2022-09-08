High Courts proceedings go live on Microsoft Teams - Deputy AG

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Deputy Minister for Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah has announced that, the High Courts in Ghana are conducting live cases online through the technology called Microsoft Teams.



According to her, with this digital tool, the Judiciary under the leadership of the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah is able to conduct cases using the technology.



Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah who made this disclosure during the Attorney-General’s sponsored dinner for the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) in Accra said, the general public can join any High Court session from the website of the Judicial Service.



“I am happy to announce that, the Judicial Service, under the able leadership of the Honourable Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, currently has put systems in place such that all the High Courts in Accra are conducting cases live online through Microsoft Teams,” she noted.



“We can all log on to the Judicial Service website and enter any court room virtually to observe proceedings. Lawyers can now attend court from the comfort of their office or anywhere in the world,” she urged.



She however noted that, “it behoves upon the judiciary to consider the global trends of technology advancement, data protection, equality of rights, the influence of social media and lack of regulation thereof, climate change and the environment, and ever-increasing cost of living globally in their decision-making to ensure equity and fairness, and to protect social norms.”



Game-changer



Ms. Asonaba-Dapaah noted that, the 19th Triennial CMJA conference provides a golden opportunity for Ghana and all the commonwealth nations here present, to again have an important representation and to engage in purposeful deliberations to learn and unlearn from one another.



“While at it, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Republic of Ghana led by the distinguished Godfred Yeboah Dame recognizes the crucial role today’s reception plays in this weeklong serious engagements; to enable firstly, our friends from other commonwealth nations to experience at first hand, the real Ghanaian hospitality, the smoothness of contemporary Ghanaian music and if I dare add, the worthwhile rich Ghanaian cuisine including our unparalleled Ghanaian jollof,” she said.



She hoped that, the 19th triennial conference will be a game-changer for the judicial system across the Commonwealth.”