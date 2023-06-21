High Court to hear Gyakye Quayson’s variation motion June 21

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Hearing of the motion in which James Gyakye Quayson is seeking a variation of orders of the Court to conduct his criminal charges on day-day-basis has been fixed for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.



This was after the State had indicated to the court that, they would need time to respond to the motions filed by the application.



James Quayson had pleaded not guilty to five charges of deceit of the Public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



He has been granted bail and is standing trial.



The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh had on June 16 directed that, the trial be conducted daily upon an oral motion by the Attorney General.



Lawyers of James Quayson had prayed the court to adjourn the case to immediately after June 27 because Mr Quayson was involved in a by-election on June 27.



But their request was turned down.



Dissatisfied with the decision, lawyers of the accused led by Tsatsu Tsikata filed a motion for review or variation of the orders made by the court on June 16.



In court on Tuesday, June 20, when the parties appeared, Lawyers of Mr Quayson prayed for the motion to be moved.



But, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah indicated to the court that they will need time to respond to the motion and prayed for the case to be adjourned to June 21.



Tsatsu Tsikata



Defence counsel had argued that, though the case was fixed for today (June 20) for continuation, the subject matter logically precede continuation of cross-examination or further hearings of the case.



Mr Tsikata said, per the affidavit in support of the application, “we referred to extremely prejudicial, unjustified and insulting remarks made by the AG against the accused person while seeking an application for day-to-day hearing of the case between today (June 20) and June 23.



Counsel said, Justin Terriwajjah, his junior had made it clear to the court that the accused is a parliamentary candidate for the by-election that had been fixed for June 27 by the Electoral Commission.



Mr Tsikata also stated that, his junior had notified the court and suggested to the court that the accused be allowed the opportunity to have fairgrounds in that election process.



“It is our submission that the device that was being resorted to that there is no proof of service was a way of the AG ensuring the day-to-day appearance of the accused in court,” Mr Tsikata pointed out.



He also pointed to an aspect of the case before the Supreme Court which had been fixed for June 22 which clashes with aspect of the orders.



“We as counsel suggested to the court that we will need time to prepare for the Supreme Court and their request for tomorrow (June 21) would put in effect the orders of the court.



Mr Tsikata stated that, “If they are not ready today (June 20) the case should be adjourned to June 28,” where the by-election would be over.



He described the comments made by the Attorney General as “irresponsible.”



AG rebuttal



Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah argued that, the issues raised in the motion, at short notice do not warrant the request made by the accused.



He stated that, they motion was only filed yesterday (June 19) and if that being the case, they cannot only appear in court today to argue considering the attacks on the Attorney General.



“What was said was also an attack on the Attorney General and we will need time to respond,” the Deputy AG argued.



He also pointed out that, the court had already taken dates up to the June 21 before last Friday’s June 16 hearing but only added June 22 and 23 to the already taken dates.



He prayed the court that, “We need time to respond and the motion be adjourned to tomorrow, June 21.”



The Deputy Attorney General also reminded the court that, while adjourning the case for the motion to be heard, the business of the day which was for further cross examination of the first Prosecution witness should be conducted.



Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh after listening to the parties adjourned the case to Wednesday June 21 for the motion for variation to be heard.



NDC gurus



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, who was in court reports that the courtroom was heavily parked with officials of the National Democratic Congress.



Some of the big names from the NDC who were in court were Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, Mrs. Betty Mould Iddrisu, Marietta Brew Appiah Opong, Tony Lithur, Kofi Adams, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Alex Segbefia, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba among others.



Leave our MP alone



Some sympathizers of the James Quayson also stormed the court displaying placards while chanting the name of James Quayson as their preferred choice.



Some of the inscription are – Assin North loves Hon. Quayson, leave our MP alone, Assin North want Hon. Quayson to lead, Assin North decision Hon. We, the people of Assin North choose Hon. Quayson as our MP, we need Hon Quayson, let our people go free Hon. Quayson among others.