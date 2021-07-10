High Court hearing treason trial will strictly adhere to coronavirus protocols - Judge

General News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Accra High Court trying Dr Frederick Mac Palm and nine others, accused of high treason, says it will from Monday, July 12, 2021, adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols due to the rise in the number of cases.



Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, President of the three-member panel trying the case, said supporters should note that the Court would go back to strict social distancing.



“Please don’t come else, we would ask you to leave,” she said, adding that, only interested parties, including the accused persons, their lawyers, prosecution and the security personnel would be allowed in with only three people on a pew.



Justice Asare-Botwe said in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, attendance would be limited, saying, “Your locus in the matter will be asked and if it is unnecessary you will not be allowed in order to observe social distancing.”



The prosecution had earlier told the Court that Dr Mac Palm was a medical doctor and the Director for the Citadel Hospital, Donyo Kafui, alias, Ezor, was a blacksmith, Bright Allan Debrah, a Freight Manager, whereas Warrant Office Class II, Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Sylvester Akanpewon, were soldiers.



Colonel Kojo Gameli and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Korsi Agordzo, were senior military and Police officer in that order.



The Court heard that all the accused persons allegedly belonged to the “Take Action Ghana,” a Non-Governmental Organisation.



It said in June 2018, security agencies picked up intelligence of the group’s intension to overthrow government and usurp executive powers and had several meetings to that effect at the expense of Dr Mac Palm.



The Prosecution said issues discussed at the meetings included recruiting more soldiers, acquisition of arms, procurement of electronic gadgets, and how to capture the President among some key personalities in government.



It said their discussions also included killing of the President.



Zikpi, who was said to be skilled in communication gadgets, was allegedly recruited by Colonel Gameli whilst Donyo was employed by Dr Mac Palm to manufacture arms, noting that Colonel Gameli also advised Dr Mac Palm to watch where they were meeting.



Donyo, was said to have been brought to Accra from Alavanyo in the Volta Region, thus, he brought his tools to the Citadel Hospital to manufacture local arms for Dr Mac Palm to allegedly procure to augment his armoury.



It said investigations revealed that the group was incorporated in August 2018 and a WhatsApp platform was created to recruit members, where ACP Agorzo was added and he supported them with GH¢2,000.00 and drafted a speech for Dr Mac Palm.



The prosecution said on September 19, 2019, Dr Mac Palm and Donyo went to the Military Shooting Range to test fire and they were arrested, after their release, they went to the Hospital to conceal the manufactured weapons but luck eluded them when the military and other security agencies stormed the place the next day, leading to their arrest.



The rest were also arrested and handed over to the NIB, formerly, BNI and a search at the Hospital revealed the weapons.



They have all denied the charges ranging from conspiracy to commit high treason, high treason, possession of weapons and abetment.



All ten have been granted bail.