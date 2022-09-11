High Court grants KNUST ‘rioters’ ¢80k bail each

General News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A High Court has granted an ¢80,000 bail to the two persons who were arrested in connection with recent disturbances at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The court also demanded two sureties as part of the bail conditions, sources familiar with this development have told dailymailgh.com. Counsels for the accused persons were challenging a decision by the Asokore Mampong District Court to deny their client's bail, during a second appearance on Thursday (September 8).



The suspects, Daniel Osei Bonsu, an alumnus, and Francis Tutu Atuahene, a Level 200 student of the KNUST are in court after a clash between residents of Unity (Conti) and University (Katanga) Halls left several properties destroyed and others injured.



A member of the Katanga Alumni Association, Nana Agyei Kyerema updated dailymailgh.com on the latest High Court order.



“We are happy that at least as it was argued in the District Court that these gentlemen are innocent until proven guilty, they should be treated fairly so that in the event they are found innocent, their future wouldn’t be jeopardized”, said Nana Agyei Kyerema, an Alumni and an old resident of the Katanga Hall.



“As a member of the University Hall Alumni, we think that the University has always been prejudicial with Katanga and one may ask would one have a clash among each other and so how come one is being pursued…As we have stated we can’t take this for granted because these are people who will take up roles academically and life beyond campus and so we should call for a national dialogue on this issue”, he added.