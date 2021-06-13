High Court brings finality to Oshiyie Chieftaincy matter

Regional News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The Accra High Court, Probate Court Three, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, administered into office Nii Kofi Akrashie II as the gazetted Divisional Chief of Oshiyie in the Ga South Municipality under the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.



Leading the chief to swear an oath of secrecy and office, Her Ladyship Sarah Aryee (Mrs), Justice of the High Court, reminded him of his conduct as he takes the high office of a Divisional Chief.



The judge tasked him to always seek the welfare of his people, forge unity and above all keep the sanity of the tradition of his people.



"Be reminded of your conduct henceforth because you are under oath to protect the image of Oshiyie and the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area," she stated.



Speaking to the media shortly after taking the oath of office, Nii Akrashie said, the people of Oshiyie can now heave a sigh of relief after a long battle for autonomy.



"You are seeing this day because we have met all the necessary requirements and gone through all the traditional rules, first from Dodowa, through to Kumasi and finally at the court today to climax the event," he stated.



Nii Akrashie assured the people of Oshiyie to work in unity, adding that "I am ready to welcome anybody to my palace because the town has suffered loads of protracted chieftaincy issues."



"My main focus now is to work speedily to develop the town since it was lagging behind in development and also assist the youth to secure jobs," the gazetted chief said.



The chief hinted of setting up an educational fund to help young brilliant students in the town to further their education.



"From now on, there is no phasions in Oshiyie, because the die is cast and the Regional House of Chiefs have spoken. And I am going to use the power vested in me to protect, defend and work together to develop the town."



Nii Kofi Akrashie was installed as Chief of Oahiyie on August 26, 2016, after the demise of Nii Akrashie I.



The event was climaxed with drumming and dancing amidst jubilations at Oshiyie on Thursday evening when the elders outdoored the gazzated and rightful ruler of the town.