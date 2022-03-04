High Court approves Ato Essien’s application to subpoena BoG Governor

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Bank of Ghana undertakes clean-up exercise in 2017



Capital Bank granted GH¢620 million in liquidity support



Ato Essien, two others on trial for alleged involvement in Capital Bank malfeasance



An Accra High Court has ordered a subpoena to be served on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, to produce the statements of account of defunct Capital Bank for the period between June 2015 and August 2017.



The order by the court follows an application by the legal counsel for the embattled founder and Chief Executive officer of the defunct bank, William Ato Essien.



His lawyers had asked the court to subpoena the Governor of the Central Bank to produce the said document to help his case.



The application was granted by Justice Kyei Baffour, a Justice of the Court of Appeal presiding over the case with additional responsibilities as High Court judge.



The judge in granting the application ordered the registrar of the court “to seal a subpoena directed at the Governor of Bank of Ghana who shall direct the appropriate department of the Bank of Ghana that is in charge of the statement of account of commercial banks to produce the bank statements of Capital Bank (now in receivership) from June 2015 to August 2017.”



Justice Kyei Baffour further ordered the presence of an official of the Bank of Ghana in the court on March 10, 2022, to tender the statement of account when the court sits on the case again.



William Ato Essien, together with the former Managing Director of his bank, Fitzgerald Odonkor, together and Tetteh Nettey, a former Managing Director of MC Management Service owned by Mr. Essien, are facing 23 counts of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering, yesterday called his first witness.



Ato Essien is accused of embezzling some GHC200 million out of a GHC620 million liquidity support extended to his bank by the Bank of Ghana in 2017.