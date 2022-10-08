Heward-Mills shielding bishop who impregnated wife of junior pastor - Kwaku Annan alleges

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former host of The Seat show on Net TV, has alleged that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is covering up some ongoing secrets in the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, UD-OLGC, which he is the leader of.



According to Annan, the Bible teaches that the works of the Lord is not shrouded in secrecy but the renowned Bishop of UD-OLGC, he claims, had decided to go contrary to what is stated in the scriptures.



Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, October 6, the journalist accused an unnamed Bishop of the Lighthouse Church of impregnating a young pastor’s wife and instead of being punished by the presiding Bishop, the impregnator has rather been transferred to the church’s branch in Nigeria.



“We are worshipping God who says his works are light. God’s worship is light but what kind of darkness is in the church that you think when your congregation take out will worry you? There is a big allegation for Lighthouse [where] a renowned Bishop has had an affair with a young pastor’s wife and impregnated her.



“This renowned Bishop has now been transferred to the branch of the church in Nigeria. It looks as though he has been sacked but what it means by extension is that you are still with us but undercover so that people will forget about the case. The bishop was at the church’s headquarters but for some reason, he has been removed from there.



“I have every detail of how the said Bishop slept with this young pastor’s wife not just to have sex but has given birth as a result. Is that what goes on in the church? I don’t know where in the Bible Jesus asked his disciples to do things in secrecy according to Ephesians 5.11-13. Is Bishop Heward-Mills covering up sin in his church or glorifying God with sin?” Justice Kwaku Annan questioned.



The journalist, who hitherto worked as the host of 'The Seat' show was sacked by his boss Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



He is on record to have accused his former boss of embargoing an investigation into illicit dealings and activities of some men of God and their churches. He alleged that Kennedy Agyapong did that for political reasons.









Watch this week's E-Forum below.











PEN/SARA