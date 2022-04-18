Heward-Mills, Eastwood Anaba: Top Ghanaian pastors who have painfully lost their children

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

“If we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we belong to God.” — Romans 14:8.



The death of loved ones is usually one of the most painful moments every family has to endure especially when the deceased is close to the hearts of the bereaved family.



Two top Ghanaian pastors have had to go through traumatizing moments in the test of their faith having been at the forefront of comforting members of their congregation who have gone through such times.



Reverend Eastwood Anaba loses two daughters in a tragic accident



In April 2009, the Founder of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba lost her two daughters and relations in a tragic accident on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway.



The accident involving a Green Toyota SRS Four Runner with registration number GT 46240 U occurred on the eve of Easter claiming the lives of six members of the Fountain Gate Chapel who were on their way for the church’s Easter convention.



Two of the deceased persons were biological children of the head pastor Rev. Eastwood Anaba while the rest were his spiritual children.



He described the incident as “pathetic” and a “big blow”.



“It is a very big blow, we cannot pretend about it, but our faith cannot be shifted during times like this…in times like this you cannot afford to be weak because it is not in your power to give yourself grace during times like this, some grace comes from somewhere to uphold you and we have discovered the source of the grace and we are holding on to the grace…



“By the grace of God we are ok and the prayers of the saints have been very strong.”



He described his daughters – Audrey, 15 and Amanda, 20- as spiritual and polite children.



“They are very good people, if there is any blessing God has ever given to me is my children and we love them very much…and their spirituality is unquestionable”



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills also loses his first son during Easter



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel International has lost one of his four children who is a Medical Doctor in the United States of America in what could pass for as another test of faith.



The renowned Evangelist was holding a well-attended Miracle Service at the Independence Square in Accra to commemorate the 2022 Easter festivities when news of the death of his son Dr. David Mills went viral.



It is gathered that the 31-year-old who is the first son of the Televangelist died after a short illness and funeral arrangements are expected to be communicated in due course.



The Lighthouse Chapel has however requested the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this difficult period.



