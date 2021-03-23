You are here: HomeNews2021 03 23Article 1212277

Three SHS Students Dead After Their Motorbike Collided With A Bus

Three senior high school students have been confirmed dead after a commercial bus collided with their motorcycle at Adeiso in the Eastern Region on Saturday.

The deceased persons are students of the Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS).

According to reports gathered they were all on the same motorcycle when the crash happened.

Eight others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Adeiso Hospital and Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment.

The police have since commenced a probe into the accident.

