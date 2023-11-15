Here’s why Ken Ofori-Atta paused reading of 2024 budget to clap

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is presenting the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to parliament in fulfilment of his constitutional requirement.



While the reading is still ongoing, the minister had to briefly stop his presentation to clap for quite a bit.



This, coincided with a momentary uproar in parliament as Members of Parliament, particularly from the Minority side of the House, were thrown into loud sounds of disagreement.



All this came about after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the amount of money the government has committed to support the several thousands who have been affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and other dams in the country.



“Honourable Speaker, government has budgeted an amount of 220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by he Akosombo Spillage, as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono East Regions,” he said.



The hardest hit communities, especially after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, have been in the Volta Region.



Watch the livestream below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/OGB