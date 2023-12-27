Here's why J.B. Danquah of UGCC was re-arrested and detained by Nkrumah in 1964

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An archival record has revealed the circumstances leading to the re-arrest and detention of Joseph Boakye Danquah in 1964.



As a leader of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), Danquah was re-arrested by the then President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on January 8, 1964.



According to a report by ghanacrimes.com, the reason for his arrest was his suspected involvement in a botched attempt to kill Nkrumah, which was carried out on January 2, 1964, by Police Constable Seth Ametewee and killed Nkrumah's bodyguard, Salifu Dagarti.



J. B. Danquah had previously been arrested and detained under the Preventive Detention Act (PDA) on October 3, 1961, and was released on June 22, 1962.



Danquah was allegedly found to possess his own signed hand-written speech which he intended for broadcast in the wake of the success of Police Constable Seth Ametewee's attempted assassination on Nkrumah.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Below is one of the letters written by J.B. Danquah to NKrumah demanding his release:











NW/NOQ