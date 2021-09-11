Here’s why Amankwah Ampofo asked David Dontoh to take up his role as host of Agoro on GTV

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Agoro was a favourite educative program on TV for many years



• Veteran broadcaster, Amankwah Ampofo, researched for the show



• He explains how he brought David Dontoh on board



Veteran broadcaster and actor, Charles Amankwah Ampofo, has said that he was originally meant to host the once-popular Agoro show on television but he gave up the spot for someone better.



According to him, when the idea was birthed and he was asked to host the show, he immediately turned it down and placed a call to fellow veteran actor, David Dontoh, to come fill the spot.



He explained that it was the right thing to do for him because he totally understood what he could and could not do.



He, therefore, decided to stay in the background and use his strengths in research to enrich the program.



Amankwah Ampofo was speaking on Personality Profile on Joy FM and monitored by GhanaWeb when he made this known.



“Yes, it is one of the biggest things I did because, at the time, that was when Concert Party was the talk of town and then came Agoro. That was a program that I was supposed to host but I called David [Dontoh],” he said.



Asked why he did that, he said “I know my capabilities in certain things so I said no. As for the writing, the questions, doing research about it, I know I can do it but I know David can do it better because I’ve known David for a very long time and I know he can do it better.



“So, I was the person who set the questions, we meet on Friday nights and we discuss it. Sometimes, he doesn’t know about some of the questions I ask then I’d have to talk more about that question because if you ask, or maybe someone wants to know more about it, you’d have to explain it.”