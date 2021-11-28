Here’s why A Plus wants NPP changed to ‘Abandenden People's Party’

Politics of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Parliament rejects 2022 budget



Majority abandon proceedings ahead of budget approval voting



A Plus accuses NPP of having a penchant for abandoning things



One time sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, a musician cum politician and activist, has suggested that the name of the NPP be changed to ‘Abandenden People's Party.’



His suggestion was in reaction to the decision by NPP members of parliament who represent the majority side in the house to walk out of the 2022 budget approval vote.



The Majority in Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, walked out of the House during a session to consider approval of the 2022 budget presented by the government through the finance minister.



The decision by the majority gave room for the minority side to vote against the approval of the budget.



But reacting to the development, A Plus in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb said it was no surprise to him that the majority decided to abandon proceedings on a budget their own government has prepared.



According to A Plus, the NPP have proven to be experts at abandoning things like projects which includes their own party office for that matter.



Despite failing to cite the office the NPP has abandoned, A Plus went ahead to suggest that the name of the party be changed to suit its penchant for abandoning things.



His post read: “How can one person sitting in the public gallery of parliament, where the media and other citizens are seated cause the majority to abandon such an important sitting.



“I'm not surprised koraa. If they can abandon projects including their own party office, why won't they abandon this? I told you that way these guys like abandoning things, let's change their name to Abandenden People's Party.”



A one-sided House (the Minority Caucus en bloc) on Friday, November 26, voted to reject the 2022 Budget presented before the house by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17.



The Majority Group had earlier walked out of the House after a disagreement with the Speaker on his order to have all non-MPs to leave the floor of the house for a crucial voice vote.



The vote in question was to determine whether a request by the Finance Minister for Parliament to give him time to consult with the leadership of the house on aspects of the budget before the approval vote is held.



Bagbin later allowed the 137 Minority MPs to vote on the Minister’s prayer, which was rejected before they also voted en bloc to reject the 2022 budget as presented by Ofori-Atta.



The Majority in a later press conference accused the Speaker of engaging in unconstitutionality vowing to right the wrong that the Speaker and the Minority committed when the House reconvenes coming Tuesday.



