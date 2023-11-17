Here’s what to expect from parliament next week

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions, from Tuesday, November 16 to November 24, 2023.



The ministers expected to appear are the Minister for Education, Minister for Interior, Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Interior and Minister for Roads and Highway.



The ministers will respond to over 59 questions during the week.



In the business statement, the MPs have been informed about the post-budget worship which would be held from Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 8AM to 6PM.





To ensure full participation at the two-day workshop the whips of the two caucuses will conduct a roll call of members at the end of each.



Debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the year ending December 31st December 2024 is scheduled to commence on November 21, 2023.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





NAY/OGB