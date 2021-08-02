Here’s what to do to take PWDs off the streets – Former Gender Minister reveals

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

There’s a growing concern raised by a section of Ghanaians on how beggars including the physically challenged have evaded the streets to ‘harass’ passersby for money.



Former Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba has revealed how this issue can be solved.



According to her, the only way to end this menace is to patronize the goods made by persons living with disabilities (PWDs).



She averred that most times people shun away from them anytime persons living with disabilities approach them with their products for sale.



The former Gender Minister advised Ghanaians to patronise products locally made by PWDs.



“Patronising products made by people living with disabilities is a sure way of taking them off the streets,” she stated.



She stressed that, this, when done will prevent them from moving to the streets to beg.



Otiko Djaba said this at the maiden Ability Fair organised by the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Accra last Friday.



The Fair was to showcase the works of PWDs and also to make clear that disability is not inability.



