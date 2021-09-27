Here’s how to deal with iron deficiency anemia

Health News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Corporate Communication and Public Affairs Manager for Nestle, Deborah Kwablah, has given some directions on how patients with iron deficiency anemia can treat the deficiency.



According to her, this issue can be addressed if patients agree to follow some simple and easy ways.



She told Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s 'African Women’s Voices', “By watching the kind of food we eat, we can save ourselves from the deficiency. A lot of the local foods we find on our market are very rich in iron.”



Sharing some examples of foods rich in iron she indicated, “green leafy vegetables, animal products, including eggs, meat, fish and beans are rich in iron.”



Deborah mentioned that vitamin C also helps in absorption, especially when one consumes plants products and also eats fruits with good iron content.



She advised that individuals watch what they consume especially from food vendors as a lot of these products lack iron.



“So you should be sure that a lot of these processed foods you’re consuming are full of iron in order to prevent this deficiency.”



She advised that before people buy processed foods, they should read the labels and know the right amount of minerals in whatever it is.



“You need to know what you’re consuming. Consume more local foods and fortified foods. Once you pay attention to them, they will be good sources of iron.”