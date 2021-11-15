Here’s how much law students in Ghana are paying for 2021/22 academic year

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With all the brouhaha surrounding legal education in Ghana, several calls have over the period been made for an expansion for access to legal education.



The limited availability of space for prospective law students to study and acquire their practising license seems to have brought with it a relatively high cost of acquiring legal education.



Data sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that law students from the various law faculties, as well as the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year, are paying between GHC1,608 and $9,000.



See details of fees being paid by law students for the 2021/2022 academic year below:



