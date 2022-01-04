Here's all we know about new more infectious Coronavirus variant 'IHU' detected in France

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Omicron variant of Coronavirus detected across the world



IHU detected in 12 patients near Marseille



IHU contains 46 mutations



A new variant of the novel Coronavirus known as IHU has been detected in France.



According to a report by firstpost.com, this new variant was detected in 12 patients near Marseille.



The IHU is said to contain 46 mutations, making it more resistant to vaccines and infectious than the OMICRON is.



“The discovery of the variant, dubbed B.1.640.2, was announced in a paper posted on medRxiv.



“Called IHU, as of now, the strain was discovered by academics based at the IHU Mediterranee Infection on 10 December,” the report said.



Here is everything else we know about the IHU:



• Researchers say that it contains 46 mutations — even more than Omicron — which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious



• Some 12 cases have been spotted so far near Marseille, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon



• Tests show the strain carries the N501Y mutation — first seen on the Alpha variant — that experts believe can make it more transmissible



• According to the scientists, it also carries the E484K mutation, which could mean that the IHU variant will be more resistant to vaccines



• It is yet to be spotted in other countries or labelled a variant under investigation by the World Health Organization.



