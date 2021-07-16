Here's a breakdown of the 11,840 persons to be employed by 3 govt institutions

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The government has given the green light to three major institutions to employ people



• The three are the Interior Ministry, the National Security Ministry, and the Education Ministry



• In total, 11,840 persons are to be employed before the end of year, 2021



A total of 11,840 openings for government employments has been announced by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Making this known through six(6) separate letters: four(4) to the Interior Minister (for Police, Fire Service, Immigration and Prisons Service), and the remaining two(2) to the Education and National Security Ministers, he said this is to augment the strengths of the existing staffs of these institutions.



Effective August 1, 2021, these new arrangements are expected to come into force, reports kasapafmonline.com.



This is how the breakdown looks like, ministry by ministry, as explained by the letters from Ken Ofori-Atta:



Interior Ministry



The contents of Ambrose Dery, the sector minister’s letters said that his minister “is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Comptroller-General, of Ghana Immigration Service to recruit two thousand (2,000), the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit two thousand (2,000), Chief Fire Officer to recruit two thousand (2,000), and the Inspector General of Police to recruit five thousand (5,000), personnel to augment the staffing position of the Services.



“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service, under the Ministry of the Interior in the 2021 Annual Estimates.”



National Security



The Ministry of National Security, per the Finance Minister’s letter dated the June 21, 2021, said it has granted financial clearance to enable the National Signals Bureau (NSB) to recruit an additional one hundred (100), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to recruit one hundred and forty (140) individuals to augment its workforce.



“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of National Security in the 2021 Annual Estimates.



"The Hon. Minister for National Security is to ensure that the engaged staff has their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll early enough to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries” it directed.



Education Ministry



For education, Ken Ofori-Atta’s letter said it has granted financial clearance to enable the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to recruit six hundred (600) ICT coordinators to augment its work.



“Approval is also granted for their emoluments to be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of Ministry of Education in the 2021 budget.



“The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service is to ensure that the ICT coordinators have their documents processed in time and placed on the mechanized payroll early enough to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment,” it said.



However, timelines for all the financial clearance directives to the three ministries is December 31, 2021.



This means that any recruitment beyond that date will be considered unapproved or illegal.



