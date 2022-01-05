You are here: HomeNews2022 01 05Article 1438039

Health News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Here is why men suffer low sperm count

According to the health practitioner, unhappiness is part of reasons why men suffer low sperm count According to the health practitioner, unhappiness is part of reasons why men suffer low sperm count

Founder of Dreams Fertility Herbal Centre, Mama Shirley, has explained some causes of low sperm count in men.

According to her, the major causes of low sperm count are stress, unhappiness, overthinking, and the frequent growth of boils close to the penis.

She noted that low sperm count is one of the many reasons why most men are unable to impregnate their wives.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9FM’s NsemPii show, she stated, “You don’t have to necessarily visit the hospital to know if your sperm count is low or not. You can tell from having sex and how your sperm looks.”

She emphasized that, for men to be sure their sperms are healthy they should ensure they have very thick sperm as this shows they have no problem at all else they should immediately look for help.

Mama Shirley went on to state that it is impossible for a man’s sperm to be unhealthy when thick as most people think.

“Also, when their sperms are thick, it takes a while for them to ‘cum’ because it takes time to form” she added.

She further advised men without thick sperms and those who ‘cum’ quickly to get checked because there could be something wrong with them.

