Here is why Dr Kofi Amoah wants Elon Musk to buy Africa and delete its leaders

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Amoah believes Africa is sleeping on its potential



The businessman wants the African continent to work together for success



Kofi Amoah calls on the west to stop giving aid to Ghana, Africa



Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah’s Twitter mentions -a social media site- has been buzzing since he tweeted at the tech billionaire Elon Musk, asking him to ‘buy the African continent and delete all its leaders’ instead of buying beverage giants Coca-Cola.



Musk, earlier this week tweeted that his next big ambition is to buy Coca-Cola after he successfully purchased social media platform Twitter for $44 billion and promised to revolutionise it.



Many social media users have been astounded by the amount Musk splurged to buy the platform, with the majority adding that the $44 billion could change the fortunes of many nations, no less, the African continent.



Like many users of Twitter, Dr Amoah replied to Elon Musk, pitching him the idea of ‘ buy the African continent and delete its leaders’.





Hei Bro… buy the African continent and delete all the leaders; what a noble goal — TheOptimist (@amoah_citizen) April 28, 2022

Dr Amoah’s tweet has largely been misconstrued as him asking for Africa to be colonized once again. But he says that is not the case.In an extended interview with www.ghanaweb.com, Dr Amoah who is the CEO of Progeny Ventures said his poignant message to Musk which was laced with some sarcasm has been misinterpreted.He told GhanaWeb, “ I tweeted on Elon Musk on Twitter, which has generated some rather passionate reactions. That’s good except that we sometimes misinterpret what is clearly SARCASM and hence fail to grasp its inherent message.Social Media have become humongous modern platforms for discussions and messaging… which oftentimes migrate into public policy formulation.In my opinion, an AfricaTwitter platform, born from the vision of the AU and some young African entrepreneurs, can be a formidable and PROFITABLE platform for discussing unique continental problems and opportunities as well as a formidable and PROFITABLE advertising vehicle for companies, local and global, doing business on the continent…We cannot sit idle whilst the world moves forward leaving us behind as mere spectators and consumers of other people's creativity.My sarcasm with Elon buying Africa and deleting its leaders is a reference to my angst against our continental body, AU, becoming a mere talk shop whilst important opportunities pass us by,” he espoused.Dr Amoah is an astute businessman and has also served in public life. He is famously remembered for his role as Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee when Ghana hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008.He was also the GFA President during the Normalization period in the aftermath of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose in 2018.