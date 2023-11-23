You are here: HomeNews2023 11 23Article 1886006

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here is the list of things govt is seeking to restrict importation on

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The ban on these products is to boost the local economy The ban on these products is to boost the local economy

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has presented a bill to parliament, outlining the government's intention to impose restrictions on the importation of several key items.

The move is part of the government's broader strategy to boost the local economy and reduce the financial burden associated with importing these products.

The proposal, spearheaded by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kobina Tahir Hammond, emphasizes the negative impact of importing certain goods on the country's economic stability.

The minister referenced that the cost of importing these items puts a strain on the nation's finances and undermines efforts to stimulate domestic production.

The bill outlines a comprehensive list of items that could face restrictions if the legislation is approved.

In addition to the ban on the importation of tripe, locally known as 'yemuadie,' and rice, the following items are included, according to a photo shared on X by GHOne:

Poultry

Animal and Vegetable oil

Margarine

Fruit drinks

Soft drinks

Mineral water

Noodles and pasta

Ceramic tiles

Corrugated paper and paperboard

Mosquito coil and insecticides

Soaps and detergents

Motor cars

Iron and steels

Cement

Polymers (Plastics and plastic products)

Fish

Sugar

Clothing and apparel

Biscuits

Canned tomatoes

If the bill is passed, importers seeking to bring these products into the country will be required to obtain a certificate of clearance from the government.

This measure aims to regulate and monitor the importation of specified goods, ensuring that they align with the government's economic objectives of enhancing the local economy.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

NW/AE

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment