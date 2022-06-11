Here is how much Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Oquaye, others took as 2017-2020 ex-gratia

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, made public the details of his ex-gratia and the reasons he decided to return the GH¢365,392.67 paid him as ex-gratia for his role as a member of the Council of State between 2017 and 2020, it gave Ghanaians a fair idea of exactly how much is paid to such beneficiaries.



In a new list made available by Joy 99.7 FM on Twitter and sighted by GhanaWeb, it lists out the amounts paid to all the other Article 71 officeholders in the country.



For clarity, aside from the president and his vice, the rest of the Article 71 officeholders are Members of Parliament (MPs), political appointees, and public servants with salaries charged to the Consolidated Fund but enjoying special constitutional privileges.



The list below details who got what as ex-gratia for serving within the period of 2017-2020:



President



GH¢659,392



Vice President

GH¢549,492



Speaker of Parliament

GH¢488,456



Cabinet Minister (MP)

GH¢464,032



Cabinet Minister (Non-MP)

GH¢457,928



Member of Parliament

GH¢390,768



Member, Council of State

GH¢366,340