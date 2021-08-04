Here is Ghana’s first hearing impaired LLB graduate from University of Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

A native of Charia in the Upper West Region has beaten the odds to become the first-ever hearing-impaired student to graduate from a tertiary institution in the country.



Juventus Duorinaah, according to mynewsgh recently graduated from the country’s premier university with a Bachelor of Law degree (LLB).



Coming from humble beginnings, Mr Duorinaah has graduated from the University of Ghana after three years defying the odds with his impairment.



Mynewsgh sighted by GhanaWeb further disclosed that Mr Duorinaah’s impressive academic record at the Wa School for the Deaf, where he had his secondary education earned him a spot at the Political Science Department to read Sociology and Political Science at the University of Ghana.



Having graduated in 2015, he continued to the University of Cardiff for a degree in Human Rights Law seeing that he is an avid campaigner for human rights, especially for persons with disability and the marginalised in society.



Juventus Duorinaah returned to Ghana after acquiring the degree from Cardiff and applied to pursue his lifelong dream, the Bachelor of Law degree LLB at the University of Ghana.



Now graduated, he has the enviable feat of being the first hearing-impaired student from any university in Ghana with an LLB and will certainly be on his way to the Ghana School of Law.