Here are the seven Supreme Court Justices who threw out Assin North MP's case

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin North MP's eligibility as lawmaker challenged



Gyakye Quayson to know his fate on April 13



Cape Coast High Court ordered new polls in his Constituency



On April 5, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed an application filed by James Gyakye Quayson, embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency.



The court led by Justice Jones Dotse ruled that the MP’s application for review in a case in which his continued membership as a lawmaker is challenged.



The MP was essentially seeking for the apex court to set aside it's March 8 ruling that ordered him to file his defence in a case seeking to stop him from performing parliamentary duties. The court’s ruling held that the said application lacked merit.



Below are the Justices who ruled on the case:



Justice Jones Victor Dotse



Justice Agnes Dordzie



Justice Nene Amegatcher



Justice Mariama Owusu



Justice Gertrude Torkornoo



Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and



Justice Yonni Kulendi



The seven-member panel will return on April 13 to rule on the substantive matter of an injunction filed by the petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, seeking to bar Gyakye Quayson from holding himself out as a representative of the people of Assin North in Parliament.



Nimfah, through his lawyer Frank Davies, on January 27, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a High Court in Cape Coast declared his seat vacant in July 2021.



James Gyakye Quayson had his seat declared vacant by Cape Coast High Court following the issue of dual citizenship in July 28, 2021.



Lead counsel for the MP, Tsatsu Tsikata, withdrew the motion on stay of proceedings after which it was struck out by the court.