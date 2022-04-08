Here are the funeral arrangements of late Aliu Mahama’s wife Hajia Ramatu

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajiia Ramatu Mahama to be buried in Tamale



Funeral for former second lady to take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022



Former second lady dies at Korle Bu hospital



The Family of the late Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama have announced arrangements for the funeral and burial of the late Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the wife of the former vice president.



Spokesperson for the family, Dr S. K. Frimpong, speaking to the media on the arrangements on Friday said the funeral for the late second lady will officially commence at the family’s Cantonments residence on Friday afternoon.



Dr Frimpong who also doubles as the Executive Director of the Aliu Mahama Foundation, said a prayer session for the soul of the deceased will be led by the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday.



“This afternoon actually, we are going to have prayers which will be led by the National Chief Imam this afternoon from 2:30 pm. Then tomorrow morning, we will take the body to the Independence Square. That is where we will have a state funeral for our mother, the late former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama.” He said



At 8 am (Saturday) the body will be taken to the Independence Square where we expect the general public to file past the body. The funeral will be done in accordance in with the Islam religion. The National Chief Imam will be there to lead the entire programme,” the family spokesperson added.



According to Dr Frimpong, the body of the late second lady after her funeral ceremony in Accra will be conveyed to Tamale where she will be interred beside her late husband.



“We will take the body to Tamale where the burial will be. She is going to be buried by her husband, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama at Kalpohin Estate, their residence at Kalpohin Eastate. That is where the burial will take place. So, the burial will be tomorrow in Tamale,” he said.



After her burial on Saturday, the family will observe the third and seventh day Adua in Tamale after which they will return to observe a forty-day Adua in Accra to climax the funeral rites.



Hajia Ramatu Mahama died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, April 7, 2022 after being on admission at the hospital for some days.



The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama was second lady between 2001 and 2008 when her late husband served as vice President in the two-term government of former President John Agyekum Kufour.



She died at the age of 70 and would have turned 71 in October this year.



Meanwhile the family has opened a book of condolence in honour of the late second lady.



Already, several political figures and government officials have thronged the Cantonments residence of the Aliu Mahama family to commiserate with them over their bereavement.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng and the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu are part of the officials who have visited the Aliu Mahama family.



