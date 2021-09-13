Here are the areas to be hit by water supply interruptions

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The GWCL will cut water supply to key areas within the Western Metropolis of Greater Accra



• This is to allow engineers to replace faulty valves in transmission lines



• Residents of these areas have been entreated to store enough water for the period



The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will from today September 13 to September 17 2021, cut water supply to some parts of the Western Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region.



The exercise, according to the GWCL, is to allow its engineers to replace faulty valves on the main 900mm transmission pipelines, which is currently impeding water flow and causing challenges in the distribution lines.



In a statement issued by the GWCL, it explained there were also some leakages within the supply area which was causing the company to lose several volumes of daily water as well as impacting on volumes available for consumption.



“GWCL engineers will also take advantage of the shutdown to install some electromagnetic meters at the Weija Treatment Plant which will help in the company’s drive to reduce Non-Revenue Water” the statement read in part.



As a result of the aforementioned, some areas are likely to be hit hard by the exercise which is expected to last for close to a week.



These areas are; Weija, Gbawe, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area, Kaneshie, Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Quarshieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota and surrounding communities.



Residents living in these areas are entreated to store store enough water for consumption during the period of the shutdown.