Here are the 6 persons contesting NPP's general secretary position

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Just as the day for the elections of the national executives of the New Patriotic Party gets closer, Ghanaians are anxious to know who will take up the position of the National General Secretary.



Six candidates are vying for the position of the General Secretary including the incumbent, John Boadu.



From July 15 to July 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium, delegates are expected to elect their executives.



Here are the six persons contesting for National Secretary;



John Boadu



The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking re-election after serving both in acting and substantive positions since 2015.



John Boadu believes that with his experience and hard work, he will enable the party to break the eight-year power shuffle between the two leading parties.



During the launch of his campaign dubbed "Making history together" earlier this month, he said, "If we have to win the 2024 election and break the eight, we need experience and hard work, and this is what I offer."



He added that he has successfully fulfilled most of the promises he made when he campaigned for election as General Secretary in 2018.









Justin Kodua Frimpong



The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) is one of the new faces to join the contest for the position of the General Secretary position.



Justin Frimpong Kodua believes a creative idea is needed for the party management and governance as he seeks to transform the administrative set-up of the New Patriotic Party to make it work again with the break the 8 shuffles.









Charles Bissue



The immediate past Western Regional Secretary and former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has joined the race to vie for the General Secretary position.



Charles Bissue filed his nomination on June 16.



After filing his nomination, he indicated that he seeks to win elections for the party in 2024 and beyond.



“2024 is an entirely new season, and we need to break a record. I’ve done it before, and I know if given the nod, and with the support of party executives and party people, we can win 2024 elections and many to come,” he said.



Charles Bissue noted that he is confident of winning the General Secretary race.



“From here, I will continue my engagements with delegates across the country. The power rests with them to decide who is deserving of leadership as General Secretary…it is not about who claims to be most experienced. It is about what you are capable of, your personality, and the confidence delegates have in you to deliver them into victory.”









Iddrisu Musah popularly known Musah Superior



Musah Superior, General Secretary hopeful is seeking to modernize the party as he believes it is time for the party to follow the modern trends of political party administration.



He said, he will reassign vice Chairman of the party and give them specific roles in addition to what the party’s constitution has prescribed in the constitution.



“It does appear that the Vice Chairmen do not have a role in terms of specific job allocation or assignment in the party. And I am proposing that we should find specific roles for them, so that they can be engaged meaningfully as Vice.

“We need to organize our party along modern lines, because modernity is key. We have to improve our administrative structure,” he maintained.

The immediate past Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah, Musah Superior says he is seeking to help the party break the eight-year cycle when given the nod.









Frederick Opare Ansah



Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, George Opare Ansah is contesting the NPP National Secretary position to help achieve the goal of breaking the cycle of eight-year governance and beyond.

“It is a call to take the NPP back to the electorate to seek the support of Ghanaians to give us the opportunity to consolidate the unprecedented developmental policies that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government had initiated,” he said.



Mr. Opare-Ansah said he was offering himself for the position as his leadership will offer a different mentality and approach, given the dynamics of contemporary intra party and external political environment.



“I stand for quality political leadership and the use of political democratic processes in the selection of such leaders.



“I believe the NPP as a party and each of us as individual members have a duty to project politics and democratisation as the process of choice for Ghana to select its leaders,” he said.







Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh



Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh is also contesting to become the National General Secretary of the party.



He seeks to break the 8 with the party when given the opportunity.



