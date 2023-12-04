Here are the 2 female MPs who opted to leave their incumbent seats to contest in different constituencies

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a strategic twist of political events, two prominent female Members of Parliament made decisions to step away from their incumbent constituencies and rather, plunge into the fray of different constituencies.



This GhanaWeb article focuses on these two MPs and their respective constituencies, as well as the new terrains they hoped to move too, as well as how successful or not they were.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei



The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and incumbent MP for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has decided to forgo her re-election bid in her incumbent constituency, and instead setting her sights on the Okaikwei North Constituency.



This surprising move is attributed to a number of claims, including a reported discord with members of her party at Akuapem North, paving the way for Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) to be able to contest for the seat.



Hailing from Akropong in the Akuapem North Constituency of Ghana's Eastern Region, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei is currently serving her second term as an MP.



Adding a layer of intrigue, she secured victory in the Okaikwei North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary on December 2, triumphing over opponents, including the former Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC, Alberta Afia Akoto, and the former MP for the constituency, Fuseini Issa.



Meanwhile, the Okaikwei seat, traditionally a stronghold of the NPP, faced a surprising turn of events in 2020 when Theresa Awuni of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clinched victory.



Sophia Ackuaku



In another noteworthy political manoeuvre, Sophia Ackuaku, a stalwart NDC MP representing Domeabra-Obom, has opted to leave her current seat and vie for the Ayawaso Central seat.



Having dutifully represented her constituency for two terms, 2016 and 2020, Sophia Ackuaku faced an unexpected twist in her political journey.



Despite her track record, she could not retain her seat in parliament, as she lost her bid to represent the Ayawaso Central constituency on the ticket of her party during its parliamentary primaries.



In effect, her tenure as MP ends officially on January 7, 2025.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



