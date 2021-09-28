Here are the 10 recommendations made by the committee on Ejura killing

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

• Report on the Ejura disturbances by an ad-hoc committee was published by government on Monday, September 28, 2021

• The three-member committee looked into events around a protest by some youth of Ejura which led to a clash with security officers and the death of two

The government of Ghana on Monday, September 27, 2021, released the full report of the three-member committee that probed the death of Kaaka Mohammed following a clash between the residents of Ejura and officers of the security services.



The committee was constituted in July this year by the Minister of Interior on the orders of the President to conduct a public inquiry, following the death of two persons and injuries to four others during a protest against the deceased social media activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.



The committee in its 55-page report to the minister made 10 recommendations.



It also recommended the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura-Sekyeredumase, Mohammed Salisu Bamba who prior to the publication of the report, had resigned from his post.



Read the committee’s recommendations below:



RECOMMENDATIONS



1. The Committee recommends adequate Compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. Adequate compensation must also be paid to other injured persons, namely Louis Ayikpa (20 years), Awal Misbau (16 years) and Nasif Nuhu (30 years). These are the names known to the Committee.



2. The Committee recommends the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, first for his incompetence in handing the situation and for the fact that, his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.



3. We further recommend the structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.



4. We recommend the removal of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.



5. It is further recommended that, the Military Establishment review the actions of the Section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.



6. We further recommend the training of REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crises Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.



7. We recommend the development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military / Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Investigations Bureau, NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.



8. We further recommend that, the NCCE should intensify its public education in relation to the rights, obligations and civic responsibilities of the people of Ejura.



9. It is further recommended that, all crowd /riot/crises control units be made to wear bodycams and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.



10. We recommend the establishment of Sports and other Recreational Facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, so as to re-channel the energies of the youth.



