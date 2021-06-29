Here are some of the social media posts by Macho Kaaka before he was killed

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A mob attacked one of the members of the #FixTheCountry at Ejura, leading to his death days after



• Since his death, people have been trying to know more about the man, Macho Kaaka



• Here are a few of his posts from his page on Facebook



Until his death, little was known about Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka, the member of the #FixTheCountry protest who died after suffering a mob attack at Ejura.



Since his death however, a number of people have been digging into the little that is known about him, mostly through social media.



As has been portrayed on his Facebook page, and from the things that he posted, or for the commentaries he shared in his live videos, it was clear that he was a vocal person on the ideals that formed the #FixTheCountry campaign.



Usually seen speaking out about the rots at Ejura, Macho Kaaka in one of his videos, explained that the name 'macho' is a short form of 'Machombaki', which means 'a person who is macho in speech', or loosely, someone who is a tough talker.



As it is unclear what motives exactly led to the mob that attacked him, the videos below seem to point to the fact that it might have stemmed from the fact that he was always speaking out against the rots happening at Ejura, and in extension, the country.



His videos were always titled, "What's going on in Ejura?"



Here are some of his posts on his Facebook page:























