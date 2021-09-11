Here are all the vaccines received in Ghana since March

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana joined the world in receiving vaccines for the novel Coronavirus in March this year, with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, taking the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine on live television on March 1.



This also made him the world's first recipient of a coronavirus vaccine from Covax, a scheme to help poorer countries acquire jabs.



In the first consignment of vaccines received in the country were some 600,000 doses that was subsequently distributed across the country.



Since then, there have been other consignments of vaccines received in the country, from more than one manufacturer and from more than one country.



Eventually, the Ghana Health Service hopes to inoculate a total of 13 out of the country’s over 30 million population, leaving out children below the age of 18, and pregnant women.



Data from the World Health Organization shows that so far, 1.27 million doses of vaccines have been given, while only 406,000 persons have been fully vaccinated (1.3%).



But, what is the breakdown of all the vaccines that have been received in the country so far? This data is made available by citinewsroom.com:



February 24, 2021



600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility were received in the country.



Ghana was the first country to receive those vaccines from the facility in the world.



March 3, 22021



20,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines from Sheikh Al Maktoum, the middleman from Dubai who was at the centre of the controversial vaccine sale that got many calling for the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to resign.



March 5, 2021



50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Indian government.



March 5, 2021



2,000 AstraZeneca vaccines bought by the government of Ghana.



March 22, 2021



165,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from MTN Africa after the leading mobile network made a donation of US$25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.



March 30, 2021



149,850 AstraZeneca vaccines from MTN Africa.



May 7, 2021



350,000 AstraZeneca from the COVAX facility, redirected from the Democratic Republic of Congo.



July 24, 2021



177,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the African Union.



August 17, 2021



249,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the United Kingdom.



September 3, 2021



244,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust.



September 4, 2021



1.2 million Moderna vaccines from the United States government.